Rodeo supports firefighters in McHenry County

VELVA, N.D. - The second annual McHenry County Firefighters Rodeo starts Saturday.

The event takes place at the Saddle Club Arena at the rodeo grounds in Velva at 6 p.m.

At least 100 riders from across the country are expected to come out.

All proceeds go towards the McHenry County fire departments.

The event was nearly canceled due to COVID-19 but organizers said they wanted to make sure the event went on to support local firefighters.

“Just wanted to do something for the community helping out the fire department. They have been helping out everybody in the county, and I want to give back to them,” said Cauy Gunderson, rodeo organizer.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate.

Contestants will be competing for a cash prize.

