Parade’n’Park to replace Buggies’N’Blues

By John Salling
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buggies’N’Blues won’t happen this year, but Parade’N’Park is ready to take its place in Mandan.

Buggies and Blues would have started on August fourteenth, but the Mandan Progress Organization decided it wouldn't be safe enough for the full event. Instead they are inviting people to join or watch a car parade on August fifteenth.

The route will start at the Mandan Brave Center and end at the Main Street Burger King. With a smaller car show to follow in a few Mandan parking lots.

“It gives the car clubs a chance to get their cars out on display. They always like to show them. It gives them a chance since our bigger event has been canceled,” said Del Wetsch, Mandan Progress Organization.

Participant vehicles should be from 1985 models and older, or modified.

