New Salem man rebuilds his father’s car after he passed away from lung cancer

Carz-N-Cures
Carz-N-Cures(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carz-N-Cures took over the Capitol Building parking lot this afternoon to raise money for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

One car owner rebuilt his dad’s 1996 Camaro after he passed away from lung cancer in 2016. Tracy Cofer said having the car makes him feel like his dad is by his side.

“I’m a mechanic because of [my dad], I like cars because of him. I always been a car guy but..this is the one common thing me and my father had,” said Cofer.

Cofer said he hopes people will look at the car and think about getting tested. An event organizer said they hope to raise around $10,000 for the Cancer Center.

