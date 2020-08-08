National Guard funding cut, impacting Montana, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Guard has played a prominent role at coronavirus testing events. However, that may soon be scaled back because outside of Texas and Florida, President Trump said their efforts won’t be fully funded by the federal government.

States like North Dakota and Montana will have to pay for 25 percent of the cost beginning August 22nd. Since mid-April, the Montana National Guard has been federally funded as it helped out.

Montana’s Major General says the guard’s coronavirus response has cost around $5.5 million. He said he’s not sure why only some states will still get full coverage.

“Everybody scratched their head when we got that. I did talk to some of the fellow adjutants general, and all they understood is that maybe the Texas governor and maybe the Florida governor had requested that of President Trump,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn.

Maj. Gen. Quinn said Montana will begin reducing the number of troops from 163 to around 90 by the end of the month.

