MVFC President’s Council votes to postpone fall football season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has announced the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition this fall. In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the conference’s student-athletes, the MVFC will play a full eight-game spring league schedule with the expectation to culminate the season with the FCS playoffs.

The council also voted that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.

Both North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota compete in the MVFC.

