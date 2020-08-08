Montana man arrested in Bismarck after walking through hotel with a gun in hand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 55-year-old Montana man is in jail in Bismarck and faces charges of terrorizing, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

Bismarck police were called to a hotel just before 11:00 p.m. Friday on the report of a man walking the hallways with a gun in his hand.

They made contact with the man in the hotel parking lot. Police said the man made movements toward his waist, which made them think he was reaching for weapon.

They were able to arrest him, and found a handgun in the waistband of his pants. Police say there were rounds in the magazine.

