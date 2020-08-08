Minot motorcycle enthusiasts prep for Sturgis rally amid COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The big motorcycle rally kicked off Friday in Sturgis, S.D.

Your News Leader wanted to hear from locals who are going if they have any COVID health concerns.

The rally draws tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to South Dakota.

Sarah Beth Roseth said this is her first time traveling to the rally.

She said she and the others she is going with did their research on the trip, and feel more comfortable about going after making a trip to Medora earlier this year.

“I think that the best thing that we could possibly do is to just give, just practice the measures that they put in place. We’re gonna give people space. If businesses require us to wear a mask, we’ll have our bandanna’s with, if needed,” said Roseth.

Roseth said she will head to Sturgis later next week for the back end of the rally.

