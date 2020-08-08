Mandan Police Department releases 2019 crime report

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police released the annual crime report for 2019, showing both positive and negative results.

Some crimes went up, including a 45 percent increase in fraud and a 27 percent increase in motor vehicle theft.

On the other hand, some crimes dropped.

Most notably, liquor law violations were down 87 percent, and driving under the influence arrests went down by 52 percent.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.