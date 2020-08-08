Advertisement

Mandan man pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing

Arthur Funk
Arthur Funk(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of a fatal stabbing in June has pleaded not guilty.

47-year-old Arthur Funk's defense team argued that he stabbed Keven Stockert in self-defense.

Police said a neighbor’s surveillance camera caught it all on video.

“It depicted the car pulling into the driveway and Mr. Stockert confronting the driver of the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle coming out and stabbing Mr. Stockert multiple times,” said Mandan Police Lieutenant, April Bowman.

The state said it had probable cause to charge Funk with murder and tampering with evidence.

The judge has not yet set a trial date.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MVFC President’s Council votes to postpone fall football season

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Greg Beesley
The council also voted that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.

News

Dan’s Garden at the Dakota Zoo

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Dan Cashman is at the Dakota Zoo and shows us some special flowers that are still in bloom and will stay that way until fall.

News

Bismarck expands Cottonwood Park

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Cottonwood park in Bismarck has added eight new softball diamonds.

News

Mandan to renew and expand Renaissance Zone

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Mandan commissioners have given approval for the renewal and expansion of the city's renaissance zone.

Latest News

News

Burleigh County modifies election plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
State leaders asked that the changes only be made for 2020, and not for future elections.

News

Parade’n’Park to replace Buggies’N’Blues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
The route will start at the Mandan Brave Center and end at the Main Street Burger King. With a smaller car show to follow in a few Mandan parking lots.

News

CaNDak Bike Tour takes over the Star City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The annual event looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.

News

Minot motorcycle enthusiasts prep for Sturgis rally amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The big motorcycle rally kicked off Friday in Sturgis, S.D.

News

National Guard funding cut, impacting Montana, North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
President Trump said their efforts won’t be fully funded by the federal government.

News

Rodeo supports firefighters in McHenry County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
All proceeds go towards the McHenry County fire departments.