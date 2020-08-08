Mandan man pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of a fatal stabbing in June has pleaded not guilty.

47-year-old Arthur Funk's defense team argued that he stabbed Keven Stockert in self-defense.

Police said a neighbor’s surveillance camera caught it all on video.

“It depicted the car pulling into the driveway and Mr. Stockert confronting the driver of the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle coming out and stabbing Mr. Stockert multiple times,” said Mandan Police Lieutenant, April Bowman.

The state said it had probable cause to charge Funk with murder and tampering with evidence.

The judge has not yet set a trial date.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.