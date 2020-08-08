Man arrested for assaulting two female federal officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man was arrested Friday and charged federally for assaulting federal officers.

35-year-old Hjalmer Spotted Bear is accused of assaulting two female correctional officers in March.

According to court documents, the two officers are associated with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Three Affiliated Tribes.

Spotted Bear is charged with two counts of assaulting and resisting a federal officer.

He is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

