Lincoln Police Department looking for information in a vandalism case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lincoln police are looking for information in a vandalism case.

In a Facebook post, police said several park benches in Lincoln park were damaged.

A park employee noticed the damage on August 3. It’s believed the damage happened sometime between August 1st and 3rd.

If you have information about the vandalism, call the Lincoln police department at 701-258-3403.

