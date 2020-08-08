Lincoln Police Department asking for public’s help identifying man dumping trash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lincoln Police are asking for the public’s help after the Public Works Department reported a large amount of trash in the city grass bins.

According to police, this footage taken on July 30 shows a man throwing trash bags.

Police said the vehicle appears to be an early to mid 1990′s single cab Chevy pickup with pinstripe paint running along the vehicle.

If anyone recognizes the person or vehicle to call Lincoln Police Department at 701-258-2403.

