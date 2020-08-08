Advertisement

FCS won’t play fall Football Playoffs

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The annual FCS playoffs will not be held this fall, even if some schools play a regular season.

The lower half of Division I college football has fallen short of the NCAA's recent mandate that playoffs would require 50% of eligible teams participate in a regular season,

The number fell below the threshold Friday after both the Pioneer Football League and Big Sky Conference announced they won't have fall competition due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight of the 13 FCS conferences aren't playing in the fall, with the CAA, Ivy, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot and SWAC having made announcements last month. 

As of now the Missouri Valley Football Conference hasn't made a decsion about whether they will play this fall or not.  The Missouri Valley Football Conference is home to the defending National Champions North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota.

We will update this story as more comes out.

