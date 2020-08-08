Dan’s Garden at the Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dan Cashman is at the Dakota Zoo and shows us some special flowers that are still in bloom and will stay that way until fall.

<i>”Another treat, another trip to the Dakota Zoo. So much color in this memorial garden today with all these perennials, all these roses blooming. You can come different times of the year all the changing.

There’s tiger lilies. There’s daylilies. There’s lots of annuals from these zinnia are beautiful and these balloon flowers are perennials and easy to grow. What I like most about this memorial flowers is all the color, all the time. It changes through the summer.

The purple cone flowers, the dwarf daises, the hardy roses from Canada that you don’t have to cover. The wonderful phlox that are blooming in July, August, September; very nice. And, all the different lilies, and the dwarf sedum, things like that. And Mary has them even labeled, so even I know what I’m looking at. So, you can come and identify them, too.

It’s a great idea to plant a memorial plant for somebody and come to the zoo and visit.

Thank you Terry Lincoln for having us here. We are going to have even more color next week and until then good gardening.”</i>

