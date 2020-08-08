Advertisement

Dan’s Garden at the Dakota Zoo

By Dan Cashman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dan Cashman is at the Dakota Zoo and shows us some special flowers that are still in bloom and will stay that way until fall.

<i>”Another treat, another trip to the Dakota Zoo. So much color in this memorial garden today with all these perennials, all these roses blooming. You can come different times of the year all the changing.

There’s tiger lilies. There’s daylilies. There’s lots of annuals from these zinnia are beautiful and these balloon flowers are perennials and easy to grow. What I like most about this memorial flowers is all the color, all the time. It changes through the summer.

The purple cone flowers, the dwarf daises, the hardy roses from Canada that you don’t have to cover. The wonderful phlox that are blooming in July, August, September; very nice. And, all the different lilies, and the dwarf sedum, things like that. And Mary has them even labeled, so even I know what I’m looking at. So, you can come and identify them, too.

It’s a great idea to plant a memorial plant for somebody and come to the zoo and visit.

Thank you Terry Lincoln for having us here. We are going to have even more color next week and until then good gardening.”</i>

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MVFC President’s Council votes to postpone fall football season

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Greg Beesley
The council also voted that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.

News

Bismarck expands Cottonwood Park

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Cottonwood park in Bismarck has added eight new softball diamonds.

News

Mandan to renew and expand Renaissance Zone

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Mandan commissioners have given approval for the renewal and expansion of the city's renaissance zone.

News

Mandan man pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
Police said a neighbor’s surveillance camera caught it all on video.

Latest News

News

Burleigh County modifies election plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
State leaders asked that the changes only be made for 2020, and not for future elections.

News

Parade’n’Park to replace Buggies’N’Blues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
The route will start at the Mandan Brave Center and end at the Main Street Burger King. With a smaller car show to follow in a few Mandan parking lots.

News

CaNDak Bike Tour takes over the Star City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The annual event looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.

News

Minot motorcycle enthusiasts prep for Sturgis rally amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The big motorcycle rally kicked off Friday in Sturgis, S.D.

News

National Guard funding cut, impacting Montana, North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
President Trump said their efforts won’t be fully funded by the federal government.

News

Rodeo supports firefighters in McHenry County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
All proceeds go towards the McHenry County fire departments.