CaNDak Bike Tour takes over the Star City

VELVA, N.D. – The CaNDak Mini Spoke Tour kicked off Friday in the Star City.

The annual event looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Usually more than 100 riders attend, but due to the pandemic's impact on the border many Canadian bikers won't get to participate.

Riders who did come out enjoyed a 77-mile bike tour through Karlsruhe, Granville, and Highway 2 before returning to Velva.

“The important part about this is with everything that was shut down in the summertime, the state fair, everything else, they still wanted something they could call their own,” said CaNDak Director Alex Schmaltz.

Bikers will camp at the Velva city park and campgrounds Friday night.

They have two days left of the tour.

