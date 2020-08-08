Burleigh County modifies election plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In an effort to protect voters in the November election, Burleigh County commissioners have been taking polling locations out of schools.

This week, they voted to leave all four rural voting stations open, giving people easier access.They are putting together an emergency plan in case they need to close a location on election day.

“It might not look pretty, but we should have a plan in place so that we can accommodate every single person that wants to vote in person. I think that’s absolutely vital,” said commissioner, Brian Bitner.

State leaders asked that the changes only be made for 2020, and not for future elections.

