Bismarck State college modifies its’ dining center in response to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College is planning several modifications to its dining center in response to COVID-19.

Seating will be reduced to 75%; signage will be in placed to control the in and out flow of traffic and there will be no self-service option available for meals.

"Taking away the idea of self-service and so being able to serve to students, just limiting that interaction with others during that time and so a few different modifications, but still again giving that experience that they want in the dinning center," said Vice President for Student Affairs, Kaylyn Bondy.

Students will also have the option to take their meals as to-go orders and there will be thorough cleaning and disinfecting on a regular and frequent basis.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.