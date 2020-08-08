Advertisement

Bismarck expands Cottonwood Park

Cottonwood park
Cottonwood park(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cottonwood park in Bismarck has added eight new softball diamonds.

The $4.3 million expansion brings the park’s total number of diamonds to 20. The project also adds playgrounds, a concession stand, and extends river irrigation to the whole complex.

“Youth fastpitch softball, girls’ fastpitch softball has not had a home in Bismarck. They have played on some of the diamonds that are primarily used by adult leagues, and we’ve always found space for them but they’ve finally got their own home and we’re very excited about that and they are too,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation Executive Director, Randy Bina.

Irrigating form the river is expected to save the park two hundred thousand dollars a year on water.

