Williams Co. teachers are preparing for a unique school year

By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - Most teachers are back in their classrooms preparing for a unique start to the school year.

Educators in Williams County School District #8 are less than two weeks away from welcoming students back to school, and say they have a lot of adjustments to make both in how they situate classrooms and how they teach.  

Missouri Ridge School fourth grade lead teacher Lynnette Johnson is preparing her room differently this year. She went from traditional to flexible seating, giving students more space. Her class size is smaller this year, as some students are continuing with distance learning. So, social-distancing will be easier, but teaching will be harder.

“How’s that going to work in my classroom when I’m trying to teach my students here, and trying to teach students that I have online at the same time,” said Lynnette Johnson.

It’s the beginning of a new school year, so Mrs. Johnson says it’s going to be difficult getting to know those students adding, “That’s why I love teaching; it’s to make connections with my students.”

Staff are estimating to have about 470 students on the first day of school, and their biggest question is “How will they feel?” So, they’re trying to make it the best experience possible.

“We want them to feel welcome. We want them to feel like, you know, this is a great place to learn. So, we’re trying to make sure that we take the proper precautions,” said Missouri Ridge School Principal Steve Guglich.

The school has most of its restart plan figured out, but it’s still working on how lunch-time will work. There will be hand sanitizer available around the campus, masks are optional, and rooms will be fogged every night.

What makes setting up classrooms difficult is that the school is still trying to figure out how many students it will actually have. Some families have left the area, many haven’t registered for school yet, and others might still choose full distance learning.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

