Washburn Public School students to sit one per seat on the bus unless they are siblings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Washburn Public School board members approved a restart plan for their district.

Students in pre-K through eighth grade will return to face-to-face learning and high school students will return to a hybrid A/B schedule model.

Masks are to be worn when social distancing isn't possible.

"We'll limit the seating on buses to one student per seat except for those where they're siblings then they'll sit together," said Superintendent Brad Rinas.

Washburn students will return to school on their typical start date of August 26.

