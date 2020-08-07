Vaccines required whether a student is distance learning or in-person

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Child immunization rates are declining in North Dakota, despite requirements by law to vaccinate children before school starts. With only three weeks left before kids head back to school, health professionals are urging parents to make appointments.

State health leaders said kids can be excluded from school if they’re not up to date on their immunizations by October 1st. They said vaccinations are vital this year, so public health clinics don’t get overwhelmed by other illnesses piling on top of COVID-19.

“We really want to make sure that kids are protected against vaccine preventable diseases, so we’re not worrying about those diseases and those outbreaks along with dealing with flu and COVID-19 circulating,” said North Dakota Department of Health’s Child Vaccines and Quality Improvement Manager Abbi Berg.

Berg said families who choose distance learning still have to vaccinate their children as well. She said home-schooled children have always had the same vaccination expectations as children who physically attend school

