Results of Monday’s COVID-19 testing event in Rolla

ROLLA, N.D. - The results are in from a recent COVID-19 mass testing event in Rolette County.

In the Aug. 3 event in Rolla, health officials said eight people tested positive out of 299 tests. The other 291 tests were negative.

Rolette County Public Health District said they are making some test notifications manually after learning some were not made.

