Advertisement

Report: Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone football to spring

Missouri Valley Football Conference logo
Missouri Valley Football Conference logo(MVFC)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference is expected to postpone football to spring, according to a report from Ross Uglem at Bison Report.

This comes after the Pioneer Football League and Big Sky Conference announced Friday they were postponing fall football seasons.

Previously the NCAA said there would need to be 50% of eligible teams playing in the fall to justify a postseason tournament, with the Big Sky and the PFL opting to not play this fall the total number of teams left competing would be well below that threshold.

Sources tell Valley News Live an announcement from the MVFC is expected Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we work to find more information.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Team Thompson Racing

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
Racing is a family affair for Team Thompson.

Sports

DII, DIII presidents councils cancel fall 2020 championships

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to make a decision on its fall sports championships. It also agreed to require all members institutions to apply the newly announced resocialization principles to fall sports and set a 50% participation number fo all eligible participants in order for a fall championship to be held.

Sports

NCAA Board of Governors

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The NCAA Board of Governors decided Wednesday that it will let each division (FCS, D-II, D-III) and each conference decide whether or not to play sports this fall.

News

BPS unveils sports re-entry plan

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Notermann
With sports season just around the corner and one day after Minnesota announced they will be pushing their fall sports into the spring, Bismarck Public Schools unveiled their guidelines for sports this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Pro’s Pointer #14

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Fishing lures are designed to dive to a certain depth but what can you do when the fish are deeper than where you’re crankbait will run?

Sports

Minnesota high schools will play football, volleyball this spring; restrictions on other fall sports

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By J.R. Havens
The vote to move football was 13 to 5. A previous motion to play football in the fall with restrictions failed 12 to 6.

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
Evening Report at Six

Sports

P.B.R. Unleash the Beast in Bismarck

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
This week, marks the 20th year Chad Berger is bringing the Professional Bull Riders to Bismarck.

Sports

Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The Square Butte Golf Course in Center has been being played at since 1980.

Sports

Kenny Wallace at Dacotah Speedway

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Wallace will be driving an IMCA Modified borrowed from Jeremy Keller Friday night and Saturday.