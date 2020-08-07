Advertisement

ND Students Among Nation’s Top Performers On GEDs

In the wake of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District extending their spring break through March 20th, 2020, local businesses here in the Fairbanks community are stepping up to fill the void left for low income children who may rely on school lunches. (Story Blocks)
In the wake of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District extending their spring break through March 20th, 2020, local businesses here in the Fairbanks community are stepping up to fill the void left for low income children who may rely on school lunches. (Story Blocks) (KTVF)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday morning, North Dakota Public Information Specialist, Dale Wetzel, released the following press release:

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced North Dakota finished second in the nation in the percentage of General Educational Development test-takers who earned a GED diploma in the past 12 months.

“Students who earn a GED improve their prospects for landing a good-paying job, embarking on a technical career, or for success in college if they choose to attend,” Baesler said. “I congratulate these students, and the staff in our Adult Learning Centers across the state, who helped our students reach this important milestone.”

During the 12 months from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, 498 North Dakota students completed the four exams needed to earn a GED, Baesler said. Of those, 439 students, or 88 percent, got passing grades for all four tests.

This result ranked North Dakota second in the nation, behind Wyoming, which had a pass rate of 90 percent, said Stan Schauer, director of adult education for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. Twenty-nine Wyoming students finished the required four exams during the year, and 26 passed all four.

To earn a GED, students must pass exams in reading and language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. Exam scores range from 100 to 200, with a score of 145 needed to pass. A score of 165 shows the student is likely to be college ready, Schauer said.

North Dakota has a network of regional adult learning centers that administer GED tests. In addition, North Dakota’s state correctional facilities and the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center offer instruction and testing. Each exam costs $30. The Bank of North Dakota covers the cost of the first and fourth exams taken by students who register at an adult learning center or GED test center.

Schauer said North Dakota normally finishes in the top five among states in the ratio of test “passers” to “completers.” The state’s system encourages prospective GED test takers to study and do preparatory work before taking the test, which Schauer believes helps to account for the strong performance of North Dakota GED students.

“We try to bring them in and get them under our wing, so they’re not just jumping in and trying to test,” Schauer said. “They can get some instruction and find out where they are.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Public School board formally approves reintegration plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot School Board approved the color-coded reintegration plan that spans from blue indicating less restrictive policies such as recommending masks, to red which includes policies such as enforced distance learning.

News

Turtle Mountain votes to recognize same sex marriage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
More than 100 tribe members, allies, and their families all made their way through the streets of Belcourt to leave an impact on the community.

News

Dickinson Public School administrators seek approval to push back start of school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Teachers will also practice safety measures and prepare classrooms for additional modifications to management systems.

News

Martin Luther school students will return to face-to-face learning this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Martin Luther School’s restart plan is a little different from the rest.

Latest News

News

Harvesting with bad prices

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A word to describe 2020: surprising.

News

Apple Creek Country Club searching for six missing golf carts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Apple Creek General Manager Ty Hauglie says six Yamaha golf carts were stolen from the facility between 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night and 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

News

City of Minot proposed 2021 budget posted online

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Members of the public interested in seeing the breakdown of the proposed 2021 budget for the city of Minot can do so online.

News

Car break-ins on the rise in Minot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Minot Police said there has been an increase in break-ins and thefts.

News

Medical Minute: School immunizations

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
First District Health Unit is reminding parents to make sure their children that will return to class get their back to school vaccines.

News

PBR Unleash the Beast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It was the first major sport in the country to welcome fans safely back, and now the PBR is making it’s way to Bismarck.