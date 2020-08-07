Minot teachers union reacts to back-to-school plans

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School board formally approved its back-to-school plans Thursday night. Families may have concerns about their kids returning to school, however teachers have concerns of their own.

While the back-to-school plan allows families and children to choose what works best for them, teachers who may be hesitant on returning to classrooms may not have as many choices.

Sarah Hicks, the president of the Minot Education Association, said she hoped distance learning would be an option for those teachers moving forward.

"It might not be the best place for all teachers. So I am hoping, and this something that the district is working on with the distance learning plan. I'm hoping that those teachers get a chance to do that distance education so that they can continue to do their job and be safe," said Hicks.

Hicks said that most importantly teachers want to get back to their students.

"We miss them. You know, spring was hard on us too. As hard as it was on families trying to do distance learning and all those things, it was also hard on teachers. So I think we are ready to get back, but we want to be back safely," said Hicks.

Hicks said she hopes that they can safely continue with in-person learning for as long as possible. She asks all parents to teach their kids to wear a mask and to stay home if they are sick.

Here is the link to the full plan: https://bit.ly/33JzCTo

