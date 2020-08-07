Minot Public School board formally approves reintegration plan

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Public School board has officially approved the reintegration plan for students that includes in person classes for students with an option for distance learning.

Kathleen Morton, mom to an MPS student, said she is pleased with the back to school plan.

“The way they rolled it out, I think it’s great,” said Morton.

The Minot School Board approved the color-coded reintegration plan that spans from blue indicating less restrictive policies such as recommending masks, to red which includes policies such as enforced distance learning.

“Going to continue to watch our numbers, but all things remaining the same, we stay on green, we’re looking to start with students on the 27th,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Under the green code, schools will require students to wear masks and implement enhanced cleaning procedures.

“I think if they do that it should be successful, but obviously in the back of every parents mind that is a concern,” said Morton .

The plan also includes a hybrid model when in code yellow. The school board said they are considering beginning the first few days of high school that way to get students used to the idea.

"We're looking at some different options. We may look at starting the secondary for those two days the first week in a hybrid model," said Vollmer.

Now that the plan has been approved, MPS staff will contact parents to identify if they want to enroll their child in traditional classes or distance learning.

Parents who want to enroll their child in distance learning must notify the school by Aug. 11 and commit to at least a nine-week period.

For a link to the full plan click here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.