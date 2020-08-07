Advertisement

Minot police seek public’s help in explosion investigation

Local reaction to early-morning explosion in SE Minot neighborhood.
Local reaction to early-morning explosion in SE Minot neighborhood.(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are asking for citizens with home surveillance footage to see if they could help with the investigation into an explosion that occurred in a southeast Minot neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said they are asking citizens living between the 1100 and 1400 blocks of First to Second Street SE to check their surveillance systems for footage between the hours of 4:40 and 5 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 5.

Investigators said they are specifically looking for any footage of people walking in the area or vehicles leaving the area.

Anyone with information should contact police at: 701-852-0111.

