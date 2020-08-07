Man sentenced to life without parole in death of 12-week-old baby

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old Bismarck man was found guilty of murdering his 12-week-old baby was sentenced on Friday.

Burleigh County Judge, Gail Hagerty sentence Jose Rivera-Rieffel to life in prison without the possibility of parole along with a consecutive 10 year sentence for the child abuse charge.

Both Judge Hagerty and States Attorney Julie lawyer say Rivera-Rieffel has shown an extreme lack of remorse for killing his 12-week-old baby.

Hagerty says the harsh sentence is due to his inability to be rehabilitated.

Rivera-Rieffel is currently serving a 9-year sentence for unrelated charges. He will then begin serving his life sentence.

His defense lawyer, Kent Marrow says he is planning to appeal the murder charges.

