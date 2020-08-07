Advertisement

Light of Christ Catholic Schools offers phased-in orientation days for students

By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students typically meet their teachers and see their classrooms before the start of the school year, but for some, that isn't possible because of COVID-19.

Light of Christ Catholic Schools administrators have found a way to make that possible with phased-in orientation days.

Students from each grade will come to school on a specific day for two hours to meet their teachers, browse through classrooms and voice questions or concerns about the new normal.    

These empty classrooms will soon turn into social distance face-to-face learning environments for Light of Christ students.

“There will be prevention and precaution steps, and we’re making some new norms, obviously but what they will be seeing are the same teachers who you know are gifted and talented and will be working with them,” said Light of Christ Catholic Schools President Gerald Vetter.    

All students will return to face-to-face teaching, but there is a distance learning platform available for those who are immune-compromised or need to quarantine.

“We want them to stay home until we know that they’re cleared, right? There would be some that may have gone through exposure so we need distance learning for those students,” said Vetter.  

Lunchtimes may be staggered to promote physical distancing and extracurricular activities will operate under the North Dakota High School Activities Association’s guidance plan.

Masks will be required and all Light of Christ students will return to school for the first full day of class August 24.

