Family of Nathan Artz continues blood drive in his honor amid COVID-19 precautions

MINOT, N.D. - One Minot family was able to continue a tradition of honoring a loved one despite having to take extra precautions due to COVID-19.

Friends and supporters of the Artz family gathered Friday at St. Therese, Church of the Little Flower for the sixth annual Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive.

The family has been holding the drive since 2015. Nathan died in 2014 following a brave battle with a rare form of cancer.

While the family did have to take extra precautions while planning including requiring masks and social distancing, they were able to do what they believe Nathan would have wanted.

“At first I thought perhaps we wouldn’t have the blood drive because of COVID year and then I thought well Nathan would have said ‘well don’t you think Nathan need blood during this year,” said Brenda Artz, Nathan’s mother.

While the drive did continue, one thing did change. Instead of handing out orange roses to honor Nathan with his favorite color, the family handed out orange masks in his honor, a change donors said they enjoy.

“I love the orange masks, I think it’s something we’re going to get a lot of use out of. And so every time I put the mask on, I will think of Nathan,” said Chantel Southam, a long-time donor and family friend

The Artz family said they took COVID-19 concerns into account when setting a goal for donations. As of Friday afternoon more than 100 slots had been filled passing the family’s original hope for 55.

