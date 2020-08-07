Daniel Starks to bring “A Taste of Høstfest” to Minot Friday night

MINOT, N.D. – Norsk Høstfest may have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, but a Minot-area musician is doing his part to bring the music of the festival to the people of the Magic City.

Daniel Starks will bring “A Taste of Høstfest” to the Oak Park Amphitheater Fri., Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. for an evening of live music.

Daniel has performed at the Høstfest the last couple of years.

The show is free to attend, but they are asking for a $10 suggested donation to support Greater Minot Concerts, a local non-profit concert association.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.