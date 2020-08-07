Advertisement

Daniel Starks to bring “A Taste of Høstfest” to Minot Friday night

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Norsk Høstfest may have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, but a Minot-area musician is doing his part to bring the music of the festival to the people of the Magic City.

Daniel Starks will bring “A Taste of Høstfest” to the Oak Park Amphitheater Fri., Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. for an evening of live music.

Daniel has performed at the Høstfest the last couple of years.

The show is free to attend, but they are asking for a $10 suggested donation to support Greater Minot Concerts, a local non-profit concert association.

