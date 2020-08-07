County by County, August 7, 2020

MINOT, N.D.- Now to what's going on across the KMOT viewing area in today's county by county.

We are starting off with Ramsey County. In Devils Lake, the tourism department and Chamber of Commerce along with other local businesses are hosting a drive in movie.

The movie is tonight at 10 p.m. in the City Plaza parking lot.

The movie will play on the Chamber of Commerce building.

They will be playing the movie Little Rascals, which is rated PG.

Organizers are asking everyone to stay in their vehicle to stay socially distant.

Tune into 94.1 FM to listen to the movie in your car.

They ask that you park in straight lines and bring plenty of snacks and blankets.

Going to Towner County, the Cando City Council meeting was rescheduled.

The meeting will now take place Aug. 11.

It starts at 7:00 p.m but could change to 8:00 p.m.

It will be held in the lower level of the Towner County Courthouse.

For more information or changes, head to the city of Cando's website: https://www.candond.com/

Going to the gooseneck of Ward County, there's a food pantry this coming Monday in Kenmare.

On Aug. 10, the pantry will open from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and at 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

They will have several meat options like chicken and pork ribs.

The pantry is open to its clients only, but those who are interested can apply by going to the food pantry

It will be at 117 2nd Street NW.

The last county we are visiting today is Pierce County, where Rugby is having a city wide clean up next week.

The clean will be Aug. 10 to Aug. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City employees are available to help unload your haul, if you need additional assistance call City Hall at 776-6181 no later than Aug. 10.

They will not be accepting any construction material like paint, wood, and nails.

