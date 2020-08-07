Chokecherry festival kicks off in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston's 14th annual North Dakota Chokecherry Festival kicked off this afternoon at Spring Lake Park with an emphasis on both safety and fun.

The event celebrates the passing of legislation in 2007 recognizing the chokecherry as the official State fruit, an effort that began with a group of Williston students.

This year’s larger outdoor venue allows for more walking paths, food trucks, and entertainment stages and helps organizers implement social distancing guidelines.

The two day festival features a free burger and pancake feed, activities for all ages, and over 50 vendor booths positioned throughout the park to encourage attendees to spread out.

"We do recommend wearing face masks as you're interacting with people. We have hand sanitizing stations throughout the park and we have hand washing stations throughout the park. We have made lots of accommodations to deal with our pandemic that we are in today," says Amy Krueger, director of the Williston CVB.

Organizers want to remind people motorized vehicles are not permitted in the park during festival hours, but parking will be available in the field south of the Holiday gas station.

A shuttle will circulate every half hour to pick up guests. Check out the Chokecherry Festival Facebook page for more details.

