Arrest in Minot shooting

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said they arrested a 42-year-old man Thursday evening in connection with a shooting in Minot in the early morning hours of July 26.

Police said they arrested William Lucy II on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm – violent felon, and two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Investigators said three people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident in the 100 block of W. Central Avenue. One was treated and released, and two others admitted.

Charges are pending. According to online court records, Lucy will make an initial appearance on the charges Friday at 2 p.m. in district court in Minot.

