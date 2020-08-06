Turtle Mountain tribe passes marriage equality vote

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal council voted Thursday to amend the tribe’s code to effectively broaden the definition of marriage.

The vote changes the tribe’s definition of marriage from husband and wife to spouse.

Thursday morning, LGBTQ2+ advocacy groups marched in Belcourt ahead of the vote, in support of expanding the language to be inclusive of same-sex couples.

The vote will also allow unmarried tribal members to adopt.

The vote passed 6-2, with council members Lynn Gourneau, Stuart LaFountain, Nathan Davis, JoAnn Jerome, Bernice Poitra, and Chad Counts voting in favor.

Council members Jim Baker and Ron Trottier, Sr., voted against.

We will have more on the Evening Report.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.