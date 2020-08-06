Student support service grants in ND
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Education is awarding just over $2 million in grants to five North Dakota universities.
These grants are to support low-income, first-generation students and students with disabilities.
Minot State University received the largest amount of $523, 776. Half of the award goes to the SSS students and the other half goes to students with disabilities.
The University of North Dakota was awarded $400,192.
Lake Region State College was awarded $294,716.
The University of Mary received $335,110.
North Dakota State University received $503, 470.
