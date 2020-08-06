Student support service grants in ND

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Education is awarding just over $2 million in grants to five North Dakota universities.

These grants are to support low-income, first-generation students and students with disabilities.

Minot State University received the largest amount of $523, 776. Half of the award goes to the SSS students and the other half goes to students with disabilities.

The University of North Dakota was awarded $400,192.

Lake Region State College was awarded $294,716.

The University of Mary received $335,110.

North Dakota State University received $503, 470.

