Sculptor who constructed Jamestown Buffalo dies at 91(City of Jamestown Facebook page)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The sculptor who constructed the Worlds Largest Buffalo statue in Jamestown has passed away.

According to the City of Jamestown social media, Dakota Thunder sculptor Elmer Petersen passed away at the age of 91.

It is unknown how Petersen passed away.

The 26-foot-tall, 60-ton concrete state has been standing watch over Jamestown since 1959.

