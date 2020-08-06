North Dakota Justice Gerald VandeWalle tests positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen confirmed to Your News Leader Justice Gerald VandeWalle has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jensen says VandeWalle has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Jensen added that court functions have not been disrupted, and the Department of Health’s recommendations following a positive test have been followed.

In an email, Jensen says most employees prior to the positive test and subsequent to the test have been working remotely.

He says no other members of the court have tested positive.

