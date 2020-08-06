Advertisement

New restaurant in downtown Bismarck will offer Indian cuisine

India Clay Oven
India Clay Oven(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stay-at-home orders during the pandemic caused many businesses to struggle, but a new restaurant with a unique taste is coming to downtown Bismarck.

Humpback Sally's closed at the end of April, but India Clay Oven is taking its place. Rick Becker, who is leasing the space, said the restaurant will fill a gap.

“Indian food, being an ethnic food that we don’t have in Bismarck, people are pretty excited about it,” said Becker.

The owners say they plan to be open by the second week of September.

