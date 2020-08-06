New North Dakota welcome signs rolling out

MINOT, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is starting to replace the welcome to North Dakota signs across the state.

The DOT said the new signs highlight the beauty of the state and were taken at Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The first sign was put up yesterday on Interstate 94 at the Montana border near Beach.

There are four other major points of entry that will have the new signs in the next few weeks.

The DOT is planning to have replaced all entry point signs by the fall of 2021.

