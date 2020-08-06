ND National Guard training to assist in cyber attacks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard is practicing for targeted cyber-attacks if one were to happen in the state.

If a business or government entity were hacked or lost cyber information from a natural disaster, they have the ability to request help through North Dakota Emergency Services.

Emergency Services would then offer help from the National Guards Cyber Security team.

This week the team is training on how to restore a network if all information and data is lost.

The part-time team has the ability to assemble and help a company in need in hours.

“They need to be able to build that structure from the ground up, so that includes servers, operating systems, clients, VM ware. Whatever their needs are we, need to be able to build those services and infrastructure from the ground up,” said Lt. Nigel Helly with the North Dakota National Guard.

Many of the men and women have a background in information technology or networking. Nigel Helly says they haven’t been called to assemble in the last six months.

However, these hands-on exercises keep them prepared and ready when needed.

