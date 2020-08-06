Advertisement

Morton County looking forward to a tax cut

Morton County
Morton County(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County Commissioners were happy to announce a tax reduction for 2021.

The cut will end up saving people 9% on their property tax bill.  The county will be able to maintain current operations, though department heads cautioned the county won't be able to continue these cuts into 2022.

“The goal of this commission has always been to provide property tax relief for our citizens and this one hit the mark. Really excited that we were able to do this in a challenging time,” said Commissioner Cody Schultz.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 22.

