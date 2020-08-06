Medical Minute: School immunizations

MINOT, N.D. - First District Health Unit is reminding parents to make sure their children that will return to class get their back to school vaccines.

All students enrolled in the North Dakota school care system must be up-to-date according to the school immunization requirements or have claimed an exemption by Oct. 1.

Students can only be exempted if they have a reliable history of disease, or medical, personal, or religious, reason.

Leadership with First District Health Unit said although they are only available by appointment, parents should make every effort to ensure their children get vaccinated.

“We have a large contingency and staff working hard to make sure that we accommodate all the students that are needing back to school appointments immunizations,” said Lisa Clute, with FDHU. The full list of vaccines are broken down by grade under the enrollment tab on the Minot Public School website: http://www.minot.k12.nd.us/

