Martin Luther school students will return to face-to-face learning this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Public school reentry plans are required to include a distance learning model but private schools are not.

Martin Luther School’s restart plan is a little different from the rest.

All Martin Luther students will be returning to face-to-face learning this fall.

Administrators said their small class sizes and large classroom, provide adequate room so social distancing shouldn't be a problem.

This classroom may be empty now but soon it will be filled with students and teachers who are returning to face-to-face instruction that looks a little different from what they are used to.

“We typically do a lot of things with younger students and older students together a lot of that family feeling experience, we’ll have to do things differently this year with are classes remaining separate and not having the fellowship as much,” said Principal Denise Wolfgram.

Administrators are asking that masks be worn when social distancing isn't possible.

"In the case that a teacher needs to be quarantined or a class may have to quarantine for a certain about of time or whether the whole school needs to we will have distance learning," said Wolfgram.

Students are asked to bring their own lunches as the school will not offer meals at the start of the school year.

Martin Luther students will return to school August 24.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.