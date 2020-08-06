Advertisement

Martin Luther school students will return to face-to-face learning this fall

Martin Luther school students will return to face-to-face learning this fall
Martin Luther school students will return to face-to-face learning this fall(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Public school reentry plans are required to include a distance learning model but private schools are not.

Martin Luther School’s restart plan is a little different from the rest.

All Martin Luther students will be returning to face-to-face learning this fall.

Administrators said their small class sizes and large classroom, provide adequate room so social distancing shouldn't be a problem.

This classroom may be empty now but soon it will be filled with students and teachers who are returning to face-to-face instruction that looks a little different from what they are used to.

“We typically do a lot of things with younger students and older students together a lot of that family feeling experience, we’ll have to do things differently this year with are classes remaining separate and not having the fellowship as much,” said Principal Denise Wolfgram. 

Administrators are asking that masks be worn when social distancing isn't possible.

"In the case that a teacher needs to be quarantined or a class may have to quarantine for a certain about of time or whether the whole school needs to we will have distance learning," said Wolfgram. 

Students are asked to bring their own lunches as the school will not offer meals at the start of the school year.

Martin Luther students will return to school August 24.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson Public School administrators seek approval to push back start of school

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Teachers will also practice safety measures and prepare classrooms for additional modifications to management systems.

News

Harvesting with bad prices

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A word to describe 2020: surprising.

News

Apple Creek Country Club searching for six missing golf carts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
Apple Creek General Manager Ty Hauglie says six Yamaha golf carts were stolen from the facility between 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night and 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

News

City of Minot proposed 2021 budget posted online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Members of the public interested in seeing the breakdown of the proposed 2021 budget for the city of Minot can do so online.

Latest News

News

Car break-ins on the rise in Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Minot Police said there has been an increase in break-ins and thefts.

News

Medical Minute: School immunizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
First District Health Unit is reminding parents to make sure their children that will return to class get their back to school vaccines.

News

PBR Unleash the Beast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It was the first major sport in the country to welcome fans safely back, and now the PBR is making it’s way to Bismarck.

News

Spicy Rock Shrimp Fettuccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make spicy rock shrimp fettuccine.

News

Back-to-School Tech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Things have certainly changed as far as back-to-school supplies are concerned.

News

County by County, Aug. 5, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week’s County by County segment begins in Ward County.