Mandan Business Pitch Challenge moves to spring

By John Salling
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s third annual business pitch challenge is on the way with some new changes due to the coronavirus.

The challenge is going to be held in the spring rather than the fall to make it easier on people developing businesses. The competition helps potential businesses get off the ground.

“We would like to get additional prizes recruited and get the contest announced so that people can be working on their plans in preparation for that,” said Ellen Huber, business development director.

The prize will be a $10,000 forgivable loan for someone to start or grow a Mandan business.

