Harvesting with bad prices
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - A word to describe 2020: surprising. Harvest fall crops in the spring. Surprising. The excessive winter moisture being more good than harmful. Surprising.

But another year of low market prices, an unwelcome surprise. And with harvest season just a few weeks away, farmers are hoping for fewer surprises.

Two percent of North Dakota’s wheat has already been harvested, but the bulk of harvest season isn’t for another week or two. The timing might be working out for farmers this year, but the markets are a different story.

Dean Goetz and his teenage son have a lot of work to do... cleaning and replacing parts on the combine for this year’s wheat crop.

“It’s covered some ground. But if you keep them up and take care of them, they can go a long time,” Goetz said.

While Goetz and other farmers prepare their harvesting equipment, there are concerns over where the crops go from here.

Prices are reaching historic lows for wheat. At the same time farmers are preparing to take it out of the fields.

“We do need to see some improvement there. Wheat is pretty much a crop, when you look at these price levels, you need a huge amount of bushels just to break even. And even with the crop that’s coming, we’re not gonna be at that level,” Goetz said.

Last year, talk was about too few international markets. This year, North Dakota finds itself in a sea of competition.

“Our competition will be very heavy for spring wheat out of Canada; also Ukraine crop tours showing strong production. So along with over the weekend, Russia’s crop sizes increasing, wheat is finding competition,” said Eugene Graner, Heartland Investor Services, Inc.

But competition is far from only an international issue.

Struggling market prices on a variety of crops have some farmers trying new options. But popular options can worsen the problem.

“If everybody jumps from one crop to the other, you have a decent price on it, and if there’s not a lot of demand for it, these prices can bottom out from it, too. So that’s why you wanna set up with what works for you,” Goetz said.

Many farmers are considering not selling their crops until market prices improve.

So, while the crop may only have a few weeks to ripen, it could be a while until it actually leaves the farm.

