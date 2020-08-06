Dickinson Public School administrators seek approval to push back start of school

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Public School administrators are seeking approval from the school board to push back the start of school to September 2.

Those five days will be utilized as professional development and training days for staff.

Teachers will also practice safety measures and prepare classrooms for additional modifications to management systems.

"We need some extra time to make sure that they're as comfortable as they can get within that short period of time with these new learning management systems," said Superintendent Shon Hocker.

The remainder of the calendar would be unchanged including keeping the last day of school on May 26, 2021.

