Advertisement

Dickinson Public School administrators seek approval to push back start of school

Dickinson Public School administrators seek approval to push back the start of school to September
Dickinson Public School administrators seek approval to push back the start of school to September(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Public School administrators are seeking approval from the school board to push back the start of school to September 2.

Those five days will be utilized as professional development and training days for staff.

Teachers will also practice safety measures and prepare classrooms for additional modifications to management systems.  

"We need some extra time to make sure that they're as comfortable as they can get within that short period of time with these new learning management systems," said Superintendent Shon Hocker.

The remainder of the calendar would be unchanged including keeping the last day of school on May 26, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Martin Luther school students will return to face-to-face learning this fall

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Martin Luther School’s restart plan is a little different from the rest.

News

Harvesting with bad prices

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A word to describe 2020: surprising.

News

Apple Creek Country Club searching for six missing golf carts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
Apple Creek General Manager Ty Hauglie says six Yamaha golf carts were stolen from the facility between 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night and 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

News

City of Minot proposed 2021 budget posted online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Members of the public interested in seeing the breakdown of the proposed 2021 budget for the city of Minot can do so online.

Latest News

News

Car break-ins on the rise in Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Minot Police said there has been an increase in break-ins and thefts.

News

Medical Minute: School immunizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
First District Health Unit is reminding parents to make sure their children that will return to class get their back to school vaccines.

News

PBR Unleash the Beast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It was the first major sport in the country to welcome fans safely back, and now the PBR is making it’s way to Bismarck.

News

Spicy Rock Shrimp Fettuccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make spicy rock shrimp fettuccine.

News

Back-to-School Tech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Things have certainly changed as far as back-to-school supplies are concerned.

News

County by County, Aug. 5, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week’s County by County segment begins in Ward County.