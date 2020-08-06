County by County, Aug. 5, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – This week’s County by County segment begins in Ward County.

In Ward County, the Minot Park District will hold its movie in the park night on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 9, from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Oak Park Amphitheater, the Park District will be playing Onward, which is rated PG.

The movie is free to attend.

For info, head over to the park district’s website: https://minotparks.com/

