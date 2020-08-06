City of Minot proposed 2021 budget posted online

MINOT, N.D. -– Members of the public interested in seeing the breakdown of the proposed 2021 budget for the city of Minot can do so online.

The proposed budget, coming in at just over $145.3 million, is a nearly 50% overall reduction from this year’s budget.

The drop-off is due largely to state funding for water and infrastructure projects in the 2020 budget not included in next year’s budget, according to city Finance Director David Lakefield.

The city will hold a Q&A on the proposed budget at the regular council meeting Mon., Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

There will be two public readings of the budget Tues., Sept. 8 and Mon., Sept. 21, both at 5:30 p.m.

The budget can be found here: https://www.minotnd.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/543

