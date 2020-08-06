Car break-ins on the rise in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Many members of the Minot community have spoken out on social media about a rise in car break-ins and thefts.

Minot Police said there has been an increase in break-ins and thefts.

Looking at the month of July alone, in 2019, the city had 24 car thefts and break-ins.

This July the city had more than 40.

"In the past two months, we've seen a steady increase in auto burglaries and theft of motor vehicles. Its substantially higher than we were was last year. In fact, we have 26 more cases in those two months compared to 2019," said Minot Police Officer Aaron Moss.

Among the items stolen, Moss said guns and weapons are make up the largest number.

"A large number of firearms are being stolen from motor vehicles that have been left unsecured," said Moss.

The easiest way to prevent these types of crimes is to make sure that your doors are locked whenever you leave you car and to never leave any valuables inside. Moss said if you absolutely have to leave anything in your car, make sure it is hidden and out of sight.

